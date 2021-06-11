PBS president Maximus Ongkili arrives at Istana Negara for audience with Agong

A vehicle ferrying Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili is seen leaving Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili arrived at Istana Negara at 2.16pm for his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) was sighted entering Gate 2 of Istana Negara in a black Toyota Vellfire.

After more than an hour inside, he left Istana Negara at 3.24pm and did not interact with the media.

Ongkili is expected to be the last political leader to have a face-to-face audience with the Agong.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) presidents will have their audience with the King via video-conferencing at 11am next Monday (June 14), according to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Two days ago, it was reported that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is expected to chair a Conference of Rulers meeting next Wednesday (June 16) on combating the spread of Covid-19 and the country’s state of Emergency.

Earlier today, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran had their respective audiences with the King.

Yesterday, Pejuang pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had their respective audiences with Sultan Abdullah.

The previous day, the King met Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Opposition Leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

It was reported that the Agong summoned key political party leaders for separate audiences to hear their opinions on the current Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency in Malaysia, among other matters.