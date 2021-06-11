No plans for SPM 2021 candidates to be given priority for Covid-19 vaccine shots, says deputy health minister

Doctors administer vaccines at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, Penang, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BATU GAJAH, June 11 — The government has no plans to give Covid-19 vaccination shots to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2021 candidates, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said so far, the vaccines were for those eligible under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, namely senior citizens, aged 60 and above, vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and persons with disabilities (PwD).

“The focus now is on senior citizens and those with special interests such as those who have important matters abroad. We have to follow the schedule on which group should get the vaccines first.

“Once we have opened the third phase for adults aged above 18, they will then receive their shots. For now, there is no urgency yet,” he said after visiting the Dewan Bandaran Kinta vaccination centre here today.

The Malaysian Muslim Teachers’ Association (iGuru) president Mohd Azizee Hasan had called for SPM 2021 candidates and teachers to be given priority in the vaccination exercise so that they can attend face-to-face classes to ensure there are no disruptions to their examination preparations. — Bernama