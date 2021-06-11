KL police chief says will only be ‘satisfied’ with MCO compliance levels once zero fines issued

KL Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim speaks to reporters at Kuala Lumpur police headquarters June 11, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Despite expressing delight at the increasing rate of Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance among city folk, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim today said he looks forward to the day when zero fines are issued.

Azmi, when quizzed on the current level of SOP compliance, explained that since the start of the latest movement control order (MCO) on June 1, the compliance rate in the city has increased with the number of offenders significantly dropping.

He said police observations showed that most city dwellers were staying at home as instructed and correctly leaving their homes only for emergencies or to purchase necessities.

“The compliance rate in KL has gone up. Almost everyone is at home, unless they have an emergency, and they go out only with permission.

“But if you were to ask me if I am satisfied, I would say it with inverted commas as “satisfied”. I will admit I am satisfied when there are no fines being issued at all in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Azmi elaborated saying his men are still issuing fines to the public for a flurry of avoidable offences, such as not wearing a face mask properly, or not maintaining physical distancing.

“So as long as there are still fines being issued, I won’t admit that I am truly satisfied,” he added.