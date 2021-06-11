Johor PAS backs Perikatan govt under Muhyiddin, says mid-stream changes will worsen war against Covid-19

Johor PAS today urged its members to support the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Johor PAS today said it does not support the idea of a general election in the near future or a change in the federal administration while the country is wracked with high Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

It urged its members to support the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“It is clear here that the PN administration is the one that has the tenacity and patience to rule.

“From here, it increases PAS determination to stay with the government today under the leadership of Muhyiddin,” Johor PAS chief Abdullah Husin said in a statement.

Abdullah, who is also Johor PN vice-chairman, said that holding immediate elections or pushing for a change of leadership as some parties insist, will only worsen the country’s circumstances.

He said the Muhyiddin administration should not be compared to past governments led by Barisan Nasional or even Pakatan Harapan.

He said when PN took over the country’s administration, Malaysia was already facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The desire to hold immediate elections as well as to change the government will only make the country’s situation worse and all efforts made to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic will be in vain.

“As a result, the people will become victims and at that time, it will be too late,” he said.

His statement comes at a time when the ruling PN is facing mounting scrutiny over its management of the country’s Covid-19 situation as well as the implementation of the third movement control order (MCO).

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has held audiences with key political party leaders to hear their opinions on the current Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency in Malaysia, among other matters.

PAS has only one elected representative out of 56 in Johor. However, the Islamist party has been an active ally of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. Both parties are component members of the PN coalition.