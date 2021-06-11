Dr Noor Hisham: Over 92,000 PCR, RTK-Ag tests conducted yesterday

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Gombak May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The total number of Covid-19 tests using RT-PCR (PCR) and RTK Antigen (RTK-Ag) recorded yesterday was 92,420.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Twitter informed that 53,876 PCR and 38,544 RTK-Ag tests were conducted.

"For Covid-19 testing benchmark, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has set the bar for adequate testing to at least 10, or preferably 30 negative cases, for every positive case," he said.

In addition, the total number of Covid-19 tests recorded in the last 14 days by the Public Health Laboratory Information System (SIMKA) was 54,153 PCRs and 42,873 RTK-Ag on June 9, while on June 8, it was 46,189 PCRs and 45,570 RTK-Ag.

On June 7, the number stood at 45,207 PCRs and 34,518 RTK-Ag; June 6 (51,845 PCRs and 34,858 RTK-Ag); June 5 (59,111 PCRs and 39,257 RTK-Ag); June 4 (67,489 PCRs and 42,734 RTK-Ag); June 3 (65,186 PCRs and 47,828 RTK-Ag).

Earlier on June 2 (66,532 PCRs and 49,411 RTK-Ag); June 1 (67,801 PCRs and 45,520 RTK-Ag); May 31 (58,303 PCRs and 48,585 RTK-Ag); May 30 (61,653 PCRs and 34,290 RTK-Ag); May 29 (72,558 PCRs and 39,167 RTK-Ag); and May 28 (78,664 PCRs and 46,768 RTK-Ag). — Bernama