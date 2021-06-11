Covid-19: Over 100 Perak media personnel receive first dose of vaccine

Perak Association of Media Practitioners Sayed Mohd Hesham Syed Idris said the number was equivalent to 80 per cent of the actual number of media personnel in the state while the remaining 20 per cent were scheduled to receive their vaccine shots next week. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, June 11 — A total 102 media personnel in Perak comprising journalists, photographers and cameramen from various agencies received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today.

All those involved received their Pfizer-Biontech jabs at seven Vaccine Dispensing Centres (PPV) statewide with the Indera Mulia Stadium PPV recording the highest number of media practitioners at 60 people.

Perak Association of Media Practitioners (PPMP) Sayed Mohd Hesham Syed Idris said the number was equivalent to 80 per cent of the actual number of media personnel in the state while the remaining 20 per cent were scheduled to receive their vaccine shots next week.

“PPMP records its appreciation and thanks to the state government especially Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad and the State Health Department for helping to speed up the vaccination process among media personnel in Perak,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said appreciation was also extended to the State Information Department which also pitched in to help to ensure vaccinations for media practitioners ran smoothly.

The vaccination exercise among media practitioners was an important requirement in helping to develop herd immunity especially in the media industry itself as they were required to meet fellow journalists and the public.

“It is hoped that the vaccinations can give media practitioners more confidence to perform their duties after this.

“At the same time, all media practitioners can continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) when carrying out their duties in the field in line with the recommendation of the Ministry of Health (MOH) to curb Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Yesterday, Perak Health Department director, Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said 123 Perak-based media practitioners on the department’s list of vaccine recipients had received appointment notifications. — Bernama