SPM 2020 results: National Average Grade records slight improvement, best performance since 2016 amid Covid-19 pandemic, says education minister

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Continuing a positive trend which has been recorded since 2016, the 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results achieved a better National Average Grade (GPN) of 4.80 from 4.86 in 2019 amid challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Education Ministry has announced today.

Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said roughly 88.68 per cent of 401,105 candidates nationwide were eligible to receive their certificate, an increase of 1.96 per cent from the previous year (86.72 per cent).

“Core subjects which showed improvement in the 2020 results were Mathematics, Science, History, Moral Studies and Islamic Studies, whereas core subjects which recorded a decline were Bahasa Malaysia and English.

“The GPN of 4.80 is the best we have achieved since 2016,” he told reporters during a special virtual briefing held earlier.

Radzi also said the results showed that 43 out of 83 subjects recorded an improvement in performance, while 39 subjects recorded a decline; and one maintained the status quo.

He also said candidates’ performance in both urban and rural areas has improved with the GPN in urban areas at 4.68 (compared to 4.70 last year), and rural areas at 5.06, compared to 5.14 in 2018.

The 2020 SPM was held between February 22 and March 25 this year after it was postponed twice from its original scheduled dates last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

