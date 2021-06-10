Son of prominent Sabah businessman found dead at home, police say no sign of foul play so far

Sabah police chief Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said his family had called an ambulance to their home and that paramedics found the man lifeless by the time they arrived at the scene. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — A 42-year-old man said to be a son of a prominent Sabah businessman, was found dead in his room in Luyang here last night.

Sabah police chief Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said his family had called an ambulance to their home and that paramedics found the man lifeless by the time they arrived at the scene.

“Initial investigation does not indicate any foul play in connection with the death,” said Hazani.

He declined to reveal details, including the identity of the deceased. He also declined to comment on rumours that the death was self-inflicted.

The body was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital mortuary.

“We are waiting for a post-mortem report,” Hazani added.

The deceased is believed to be the second son of a local business tycoon who is involved in tourism, with a travel company and hotel, and also a shipping business.