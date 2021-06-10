Report: ‘I’m still Terengganu mentri besar’, says Ahmad Samsuri

Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks during the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has stated that he is still the mentri besar of Terengganu, according to a local news site.

Astro Awani today reported Ahmad Samsuri as saying that he had not faced any issue regarding a change in his position, and is leaving the matter to be investigated by the police.

“I think, waking up this morning, I’m still the MB, even though there are pictures of 10 people becoming the mentri besar, changing every hour.

“I don’t think the others will arise anymore. Let the police investigate,” he was quoted as saying.

When asked about the alleged split within Terengganu PAS, the Rhu Rendang state assemblyman said he too was puzzled by such talk, and asked the public to not make any defamatory statements.

“I’m also confused. Perhaps people don’t remember the fires of hell, making slanderous statements like this. So I want to appeal to the people, remember a little, if you engage in slander, the fires of hell are there.

“Even if we live a long time, we will still die,” he reportedly said.

On Tuesday, Ahmad Samsuri’s political secretary, Muhyiddin Abdul Rashid was reported to have lodged a police report on a news article published by a Malay portal, for being defamatory.

The article had stated that Ahmad Samsuri’s position was in a critical situation, with others within PAS looking to take over his post.