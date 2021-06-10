Johor MB: Registration with Covid-19 vaccine programme a must to receive latest round of stimulus assistance

Hasni said the state government will require all recipients of the latest Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package initiative to be registered with MySejahtera or any channel provided by the MoH. — Picture courtesy of the Johor MB's Office

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, June 10 — The Johor government will require all recipients of the latest Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package initiative, that will be distributed this month, to be registered with the Covid-19 vaccination programme through the MySejahtera application or any channel provided by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said this was an important condition before the latest round of assistance amounting to RM127 million could be channeled towards helping those affected, especially the B40 group and small traders.

“A total of 16 initiatives, including various one-off grants consisting of RM500 each, including government school canteen operators and government aided schools, will benefit.

“Those receiving the RM500 assistance are also licence holders of barber or salon premises, registered school bus/van drivers, participants in the e-Kasih list besides imams, bilals and nojas of Islamic places of worship.

“A one-time assistance of RM500 will also be distributed to those who have lost their jobs or income, apart from 630 village heads in the state,” said Hasni during the announcement of the stimulus package which was conducted virtually on Facebook here today.

The latest Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package has allocated RM241 million with 33 initiatives and is based on two main focuses, namely strengthening pandemic management and strengthening social security assistance.

Hasni said the Johor government will also allocate RM1 million to the Darul Ta’zim Family Development Foundation.

He said it was to hold counseling clinics, psychology and counseling webinars as well as online psychological tests.

“The Johor government will also distribute goods vouchers worth RM200 to B40 families, apart from the food basket programme assistance worth RM100 each to the affected people with an allocation of RM2 million, and an additional RM8 million distributed for food carts programme in each district.

“A total of 100,000 KFC vouchers worth RM20 will also be given to the affected groups including students, orphans and senior citizens, apart from the initiative of 8,000 device donations to schools in the state for the implementation of the Learning and Teaching at Home programme,” he said.

Hasni said the state government will also channel RM500,000 assistance to associations and arts activists in Johor, a special allowance of RM50 a day each to the Southern Volunteers (SV) group who assisted with the state’s vaccination programmes, including registration.

He also announced an allocation of RM500 each to media practitioners as a one-time assistance.

The Ihsan Johor 3.0 Economic Stimulus Package will be implemented to complement the current efforts that are made by the Federal Government.

During the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) last year, the Johor government through the Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package 1.0 allocated RM167.33 million and has benefited a total of 295,464 recipients.

Meanwhile, the Ihsan Johor 2.0 Economic Stimulus Package worth RM109.48 million benefited a total of 387,674 recipients.