Burst pipe at Jalan Kuari: Air Selangor says water supply restored to 80pc of affected areas

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Water supply has been restored to 80 per cent of the 13 areas, which experienced unscheduled disruption due to a burst pipe in Jalan Kuala here yesterday, as at 7pm today.

However, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri said full recovery to the affected areas was expected to be delayed from the stipulated time.

“Water supply will be fully restored to the affected areas at 6am on June 11.

“The delay is due to technical problems at the Kuari Booster Pump House, which causes the pond not achieving the optimum level. Air Selangor is working hard to stabilise the water supply distribution system,” she said in a statement, adding that water tankers would be immediately mobilised in the affected areas.

Air Selangor urged the public to comply with physical distancing and to wear face masks when obtaining water supply from the tankers.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com as well as refer to all its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor Communcation Centre at 15300. — Bernama