PM Muhyiddin leaves Istana Negara after audience with King

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidddin Yassin’s official vehicle was seen entering the main gate of Istana Negara at 7.50am. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s convoy was seen leaving the Istana Negara, at 8.55am, after nearly an hour meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this morning.

Muhyiddin had arrived earlier today at 7.50am and was seen to enter Istana Negara through its main gates.

It is widely reported that the King is due to meet several political party leaders in the next couple of days in several high-level meetings as means to get feedback on the Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency in the country.

Previously, Malay Mail had reported that the King wishes to personally seek their opinions on the country’s Covid-19 situation that has deteriorated despite the Emergency proclaimed in January.

Also expected to meet the King today are DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, as confirmed by the party’s organising-secretary Anthony Loke on his official Facebook page.

Loke stated that Lim is expected to meet the King in the afternoon; however he did not mention any specific timing.

Quoting sources, news portal The Vibes also reported that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also due to meet the King today.

Other parties such as Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Amanah Negara as well as Umno are reported to be invited to meet the King within this week.

Earlier this week, Pejuang pro-tem information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said the party’s pro-tem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled for an audience with the King tomorrow.

To date, there has been no confirmation from other parties on whether they too have also been invited for an audience with the King.