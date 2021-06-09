Khairy: 60pc Malaysia’s senior citizens should be vaccinated by mid-June

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Those aged 60 and above who have yet to receive their vaccination appointments will be getting one soon, says National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said almost 60 per cent of all senior citizens who registered for the Covid-19 vaccine will receive their appointments by mid-June.

“From the data we have, 2,226,227 registered. From that, 823,124 have received their first dose while another 436,244 are set to receive either their first or second doses by June 15.

“Hence, we have almost 60 per cent of senior citizens who registered for vaccines that have either received one, both or are about to get their Covid-19 vaccines,” he said today during the NIP press conference online.

“As for the rest, their appointments are imminent.”

MPs as well as the public have urged the government to allow walk-ins for senior citizens without an appointment or who haven’t registered via MySejahtera.

The reasons given were this group do not know how to use the MySejahtera app, and do not have an internet connection or a mobile device. As such, they often missed their appointments or risked being left behind in the country’s vaccination drive.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had recently mooted automatic registrations for NIP. He said it was among the suggestions raised to improve the programme.

Khairy said this was still being discussed.