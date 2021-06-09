Hadi Awang: PAS stays steadfast with PM while other parties relentlessly politicking

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that PAS understands the need of the state of Emergency to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the party upholds the King’s command to stop politicking as to not destabilise the country. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today took a swipe at Opposition politicians, accusing them of putting their needs ahead of the public in a bid to take over leadership of the country amid the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Hadi said that PAS understands the need of the state of Emergency to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the party upholds Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s command to stop politicking as to not destabilise the country.

“After forming the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in accordance with the order of democracy, PAS was given several roles in Cabinet and we carried out the respective duties without much questions, as PAS puts the people first.

“However, there are still some of us who seem to think that Malaysia is in another world.

They are still relentlessly politicking and are eager to take over leadership of the country, even during a pandemic,” he said in the post titled “PAS stays steadfast with the prime minister”.

Istana Negara is the centre of attention in the political scene today as it is understood that some of the country’s political leaders, both government and opposition, would sit in audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidddin Yassin was seen entering the main gate of Istana Negara at 7.50am, and was seen leaving at 8.56am.

Two hours later, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Istana Negara at 10.37am, with DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng also believed to have arrived at 2pm for his audience with the King.