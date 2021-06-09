Cops: Paddy processing factory in Perak fined for operating with over 60pc workforce during MCO

An owner of a paddy processing factory in Langkap here has been issued with a RM10,000 compound for operating with over 60 per cent workforce during MCO 3.0. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TELUK INTAN, June 9 — An owner of a paddy processing factory in Langkap here has been issued with a RM10,000 compound for operating with over 60 per cent workforce during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said a garment factory worker was also compounded RM1,500 for failing to scan the MySejahtera application in the four-hour compliance operation at factories, beginning at 11am today.

“The Covid-19 SOP (standard operating procedure) Compliance Op was carried out on the manufacturing sector to ensure SOP compliance set by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the National Security Council (MKN) during MCO.

“We also advised and gave suggestions to the sector to improve the management of Covid-19 infection prevention among employees,” he told reporters here today.

In the meantime, Ahmad Adnan said no factories or companies were found operating without permission or were ordered to be closed.

A total of 62 police officers and personnel together with enforcement officers from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Malaysian Immigration Department, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, District Health Office and Teluk Intan Municipal Council were involved in the operation. — Bernama