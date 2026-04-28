KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysians have lost about RM2.9 billion to online scams, a figure Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today described as a serious and escalating national threat.

Speaking at the Google 2026 APAC Online Safety Dialogue, Fahmi said the scale of losses showed the urgent need for stronger coordinated action between the government, tech companies, and regional partners such as Asean.

“We need better tools to ensure the safety of our citizens.

“I look forward to more constructive engagement between NSRC and Google to address how the changing landscape of bad actors can be tackled using Google’s tools,” he said.

The NSRC refers to the National Scam Response Centre.

He said the money lost to scams could have been channelled into public development, including schools and hospitals.

Fahmi praised Google’s efforts in tackling online fraud and said Malaysia is open to deeper collaboration with technology firms and the NSRC.

He also stressed that digital access alone is not enough, noting that Malaysia’s near-universal connectivity must be matched with stronger online safety safeguards.

Beyond prevention, he said greater attention should be given to supporting scam victims through education and psychological assistance.

Fahmi warned that scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, particularly with the use of artificial intelligence, which allows criminals to adapt quickly and evade detection.

He added that the cross-border nature of scams requires tighter inter-agency cooperation to effectively combat the threat.