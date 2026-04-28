KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Mamfor Sdn Bhd’s payment of RM19.5 million in frequent and large transactions in 2021 and 2022 as “donations” to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was unusual, and all 29 cheques used to pay the money was flagged internally as suspicious transactions, the High Court heard today.

Bank Muamalat’s PKNS Shah Alam assistant branch manager Norazeanti Miswan said this while testifying as the ninth prosecution witness in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s corruption and money laundering trial.

Norazeanti said her bank branch had internally reported each of Mamfor’s 29 Bank Muamalat cheques, due to the “large and frequent withdrawals paid to” Bersatu.

“Yes, each transaction carried out, totalling 29, each of the transactions had a questionable activity report or internal suspicious transaction report that was sent to Bank Muamalat’s headquarters for further evaluation, as there was doubts on each transaction carried out by Mamfor Sdn Bhd,” she said.

Norazeanti explained that this was because each of the cheques ranged from RM500,000 to RM2 million, and as the transactions were continuously made from 2021 to 2022 to the same recipient.

Responding to lead prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, Norazeanti — who has been a banker for 16 years — said the RM19.5 million payments by Mamfor was unusual for a company “because I don’t see other companies doing such transactions.”

“Because normally, other companies will may payments in line with the nature of business of that company. I don’t see other companies paying to other political parties lah,” she said.

Earlier, Norazeanti said Mamfor’s nature of business was “construction”, but it had paid the RM19.5 million to Bersatu which is a political party.

Based on banking documents, Norazeanti said Mamfor had only stated “donation” as the purpose of paying the RM19.5 million to Bersatu, confirming that the company did not use the words “political donation”.

Asked by Wan Shaharuddin, she confirmed that Mamfor had only donated to Bersatu and did not make donations to other political parties, such as Umno, PAS and DAP.

She said Mamfor had closed its Bank Muamalat account on February 26 last year.

In this trial, Muhyiddin is facing seven charges, namely four counts of alleged power abuse to obtain RM225.3m bribes for Bersatu (from Nepturis Sdn Bhd, Azman Yusoff, Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, and RM19.5 million from Mamfor Sdn Bhd) and three counts of alleged money laundering through money that Bersatu received from Bukhary Equity.

The trial is being heard before High Court judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin.