JOHOR BARU, April 28 — Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Regent of Johor, received a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof and state leaders today to discuss issues related to water supply and energy sustainability in the state.

In a Facebook post today, the Johor Regent said the meeting involved the deputy prime minister, who is also energy transition and water transformation minister, Fadillah; Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi; and Johor State Secretary Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir.

Among the matters discussed were efforts to ensure a more systematic water supply system and sustainable electricity generation to guarantee sufficient resources for Johor’s future development needs.