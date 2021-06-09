Anwar arrives at palace as Agong begins audiences with Opposition leaders (VIDEO)

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Istana Negara ahead of an expected audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Driven in a black Jaguar, Anwar entered the palace gates at 10.37am as hordes of pressmen present here captured his arrival.

Other Opposition leaders are also expected to make an appearance before the King today, including DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also seen leaving the palace gates at 8.55am after his audience with the King.

MORE TO COME