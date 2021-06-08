AIA Malaysia offers two free Covid-19 coverage

For free Covid-19 vaccine complications cover, the coverage comprises a hospital income of RM100 per day (up to 14 days) if a person is admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 vaccine complications and a RM20,000 benefit if the person passes away in Malaysia as a result of the vaccine side effects or complications. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — AIA Malaysia has offered Malaysians a Covid-19 vaccine complications cover and Covid-19 diagnosis cover at no additional cost.

AIA Malaysia said the two latest offerings from AIA further extend the insurer’s dedication to providing holistic propositions to lessen the health, wealth and protection anxieties of Malaysians amid the pandemic.

For free Covid-19 vaccine complications cover, the coverage comprises a hospital income of RM100 per day (up to 14 days) if a person is admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 vaccine complications and a RM20,000 benefit if the person passes away in Malaysia as a result of the vaccine side effects or complications.

“This free cover is open to anyone between 18 and 70 years old to sign up.

“They can activate their cover between June 3 and June 14, 2021 through AIA Life Planners and once activated, they will be covered until December 31, 2021 or when the total claims limit reaches RM3 million, whichever comes first,” it said in a statement, today.

Meanwhile for free Covid-19 diagnosis cover, it provides a RM1,000 cash relief to support customers who are diagnosed with Covid-19 and are unable to continue working due to quarantine requirements, including home quarantine.

Additionally, it also covers death due to Covid-19 where a lump sum of RM5,000 (for new customers) and RM10,000 (for existing customers) will be paid.

“The cover is offered at no extra cost to AIA customers who have new life insurance/ family takaful/ Flex PA plans with AIA which take effect between June 1 and June 30, 2021.

“Customers who are eligible will get to enjoy this free cover until September 30, 2021 or when the total claims limit reaches RM1.5 million, whichever comes first,” it said.

AIA chief executive officer Ben Ng said the new free covers further attest to the company’s commitment to providing end-to-end Covid-19 protection to customers.

“AIA always strives to help fellow Malaysians to be financially prepared for life’s unexpected events, and we are proud that our current selling medical plans are one of the few in the market that cover medically necessary hospitalisation due to Covid-19 and vaccine complications,” he said. — Bernama