Mobile trucks help hasten Covid-19 vaccination for FT residents, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa visits the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck pioneer project at the Kampung Muhibbah people’s housing project in Kuala Lumpur, June 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — About 1,000 residents of the Kampung Muhibbah people’s housing project (PPR), here, today received the Covid-19 vaccine through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck pioneer project.

Federal Territories Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the programme was aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in densely populated areas.

“Today’s programme gives priority to the elderly and persons with disabilities with the assistance of the residents’ committee and coordinated through the MySejahtera application.

“This is a proactive measure to boost the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme, hence enabling residents of the Federal Territories to receive the vaccine fast,” he said after viewing the implementation of the pioneer project.

Annuar said the introduction of this project was to gauge the capacity that could be achieved after this.

“The project in also aimed at bringing the vaccine to the people as they don’t have to travel out and wait for long to get vaccinated.

“We expect that after getting the approval, the mobile operation from this June 15 will involve 10 trucks and in July, 39 trucks that will be mobilised simultaneously.

“It’s because under this system, the capacity to help speed up the vaccination exercise is up to between 15,000 and 20,000 jabs per day in the Federal Territories,” he said.

The [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck initiative is among four measures being and will be implemented in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to achieve herd immunity earlier, that is, by late August or early September. — Bernama