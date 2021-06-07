Covid-19: Four new clusters in Sarawak, says SDMC

SDMC also announced the implementation of EMCO in nine localities including the Woodman Sdn Bhd and Kem Gabong Trading workers’ quarters and Abong anak Madang longhouse in Tatau from June 4 to 17. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, June 7 — Four Covid-19 new clusters were declared in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 77.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the new clusters were the Jalan Airport Cluster in Miri involving a workplace with 12 positive cases, Jalan Ilmu in Miri (24), Jalan Masket in Sebauh (17) and Sungai Durin in Sibu (22).

Meanwhile, three clusters (Abok Bon in Subis, Ulu Anap in Tatau and Singgahsana Lodge in Kuching) have ended after no new cases were reported over a period of 28 days.

JPBN also announced the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in nine localities including the Woodman Sdn Bhd and Kem Gabong Trading workers’ quarters and Abong anak Madang longhouse in Tatau from June 4 to 17.

The other localities are the rented rooms above a shop behind MDS Mart Samalaju in Bintulu (June 5-18), Clement Bayang longhouse, the squatter settlement at Batu 6 in Bintulu and Bruen longhouse in Kampung Banting in Sri Aman (June 6-19), and Entu Klampu longhouse in Sri Aman and Jeffery Mangan longhouse in Julau (June 7-23).

Sarawak today recorded 703 new cases, bringing the cumulative number to 51,874 and four deaths from Covid-19, with the total number now at 326. — Bernama