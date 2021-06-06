Dr Adham: UK recording zero deaths induces confidence in Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination exercise

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, JUNE 6 — The United Kingdom’s (UK) success in recording zero deaths from Covid-19 recently has given the Malaysian government confidence in the effectiveness of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the UK’s success has spurred the Malaysian government to continue and enhance its vaccination efforts towards providing protection and immunity to people against the virus.

“The data obtained shows that the UK with its vaccination programme has recorded zero deaths.

“Hence, it is important for us to provide vaccines to as many people as possible to prevent the Covid-19 situation from reaching a very serious level.”

Dr Adham said this to reporters after viewing the preparations for the operation of the mega vaccine administering centre (PPV) at the Persada International Convention Centre, here, today.

Four days ago, the media reported that the UK recorded zero deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since July last year, thus proving the effectiveness of its vaccination programme implemented since last December.

Dr Adham said that through phase one of the vaccination exercise, about 500,000 frontliners have been vaccinated while 9.3 million more individuals would receive the vaccine in phase two, followed by over 13 million in phase three.

“The government has taken the initiative of providing more PPV across the country including the mega PPV, mobile PPV, health clinic PPV, general hospital PPV and others to get as many people vaccinated,” he added.

He also reminded those who failed to turn up for their vaccination appointment to reschedule it through the MySejahtera application. “This is important to achieve herd immunity, hence breaking the Covid-19 chain,” he said.

“We have received daily reports on individuals failing to turn up for their vaccination appointment for various reasons including no transportation or fear of the injection.

“Therefore, they need to reschedule it via MySejahtera and we’ll see. Meanwhile, we have no problem with the vaccine supplied as we can keep it for the next day for other recipients,” he added. — Bernama