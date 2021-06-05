Perak MB: 180 individuals vaccinated via outreach programme in Hulu Perak

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 5 — A total of 180 individuals in Hulu Perak district received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the Perak Health Department’s Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme today.

The department in a statement today said the programme at the Dewan Merdeka in Lenggong was also attended by Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

“This programme is one of the department’s measures to boost the immunisation programme in rural areas so that it runs more smoothly and for the target group in the second phase to benefit from it,” the statement read.

Yesterday, Saarani said up to June 1, a total of 2,270 recipients who need special access services have been vaccinated through the outreach programme initiative by mobile vaccination groups at nursing homes or special care homes.

Home visit vaccinations for the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs) as well as in rural areas will start after this, he said.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccination exercise for the Orang Asli community in Perak Tengah began today.

The department said 30 members of the community from four Orang Asli villages, namely Kampung Suak Padi, Tumbuh Hangat, Gedung Batu and Sungai Perah were taken to the Vaccination Centre (PPV) at Dewan Serbaguna Seri Iskandar by bus and van.

The second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme gives priority to the elderly, PwDs and those with chronic illnesses. — Bernama