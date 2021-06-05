New classes, trainings at police training centres, military camps not permitted due to Covid-19, says senior minister

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — All police training centres and military camps nationwide are not allowed to carry out any new activities, trainings or classes during the total lockdown period, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was because such activities would involve big groups and, thus, increase the risk of Covid-19 infections.

“Trainings by the police and army are also not permitted. But we will not stop those who are already training (prior to the implementation of the total lockdown),” he said at a media conference after monitoring a roadblock at Jalan Ampang here today.

He said this when asked to comment regarding classes and trainings being carried out by police training centres and military camps.

To another question, Ismail Sabri said the number of personnel for the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance task force teams would be increased to ensure no business and manufacturing premises were operating illegally during the total lockdown period.

“So far, a total of 13,500 personnel in the SOP task force teams have been mobilised nationwide and we will increase the number.

“InsyaAllah, the Malaysian Armed Forces has also agreed to increase its personnel we will conduct spot checks on selected factories to monitor (and) those not allowed to operate will be ordered to close,” he said. — Bernama