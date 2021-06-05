Covid-19: LRT users of Kelana Jaya route, KL Rapid bus on June 1, 3 advised to take screening test

An LRT train stops at a station June 30, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Passengers who used the Kelana Jaya Light Rapid Transit (LRT) line during the morning and evening peak hours on June 1 and the afternoon peak hours on June 3 are advised to undergo the Covid-19 screening test after a passenger has been confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd said the Rapid KL Customer Service Unit received a message from a female passenger saying that she had tested positive for Covid-19 in the late afternoon of June 3.

It said the woman also shared information from her MySejahtera application to confirm her trips on the two days as follows:

Date: June 1

Travel time: 10.10am (LRT University Station to Abdullah Hukum Station)

Date: June 1

Travel time: 5.23pm (LRT Abdullah Hukum Station to University Station)

Date: June 3

Travel time: 9am — KL Rapid Bus (WUW 4149) from University Station to MidValley

Date: June 3

Travel time: 5.15pm (LRT Abdullah Hukum Station to University Station). — Bernama —