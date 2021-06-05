Covid-19 lockdown: 12,000 interdistrict, interstate travel applications approved daily, says home minister

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Jalan Ipoh-Rawang June 1, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The police have approved 12,000 interdistrict and interstate travel applications daily since the total lockdown came into effect on June 1.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the approvals were for applications involving deaths, emergencies and from self-employed applicants.

He said the police also closed 118 backroads used by the public as alternative routes to cross districts and states before this.

“Checks on major highways nationwide also found that the traffic flow decreased to around 500,000 vehicles a day compared to 1.3 million vehicles a day before the movement control order 3.0 came into force,” he told a virtual press conference here today.

Meanwhile, he said police and related agencies are conducting about 85,000 daily inspections since the total lockdown was implemented.

Almost 35,000 premises have been inspected nationwide, including supermarkets, restaurants, factories and other places allowed to operate.

Some 3,514 compounds have been issued up to June 4 for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations, including 117 against corporations or business entities, while 163 individuals have been detained, he said. — Bernama