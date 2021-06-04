Police say getting average of 15 incest cases a month

Siti Kamsiah said that the number of incest cases recorded between 2017 and this April was 1,197. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — An average of 15 incest cases are reported to the police each month, with most lodged by the victims themselves.

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) principal assistant director ACP Siti Kamsiah Hassan told Utusan Malaysia that the development came from growing awareness about the abuse and a refusal to remain silent.

“Every month there are definitely victims who come forward to report having been victims of ‘sexual acts by close individuals and I see this increase (in (reported cases) as being due to awareness,” she was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

She said that the number of incest cases recorded between 2017 and this April was 1,197.

She added that 300 cases were reported in 2019, followed by 296 in 2017, 266 in 2018, 259 last year, and 76 up to April this year.

Siti Kamsiah said there has been no drastic increase in the numbers since five or six years ago.

Previously on January 15, it was reported that the police have noticed an increase in the number of rape reports allegedly perperated upon minors by older members of their family during the various movement control order (MCO).

According to Utusan Malaysia, Siti Kamsiah Hassan attributed the increase in reports lodged to the disclosures made by victims to a trusted relative during this period when families are forced to bunker at home.

The assistant commissioner of police told Utusan Malaysia that the proximity of family members allowed them to observe behavioural changes in the children and soon after encourage them to lodge a police report.