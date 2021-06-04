Malaysia Airlines scales down operations amid MCO 3.0, to continue facilitating essential travel

Captain Izham said Malaysia Airlines has extended its rebooking travel flexibility, offering customers longer ticket validity until Dec 31, 2022 with a one-time fare difference and service fee waiver. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd will operate limited service with 85 per cent reduction across its network during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 but will continue to facilitate essential domestic and international travels as well as cargo movement.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country has moved the group to prioritise further the safety and health of its passengers and employees.

“As national carrier, we continue to play our role in ensuring accessibility for Malaysia together with Firefly and MASwings via limited commercial and charter services even since MCO 1.0,” he said a statement today.

He said from April last year, the group has deployed over 350 rescue and repatriation flights, utilising Malaysia Airlines’ A380, A350, A330 and B737 aircraft, while MABkargo operated more than 1,600 passenger-to-cargo (P2C) flights since March 2020, carrying over 30,000 tonnes of relief items on its global freighter network to ensure the global supply chain is maintained.

He said given the impact that travel restrictions have on customers’ travel, Malaysia Airlines has extended the rebooking travel flexibility, offering customers longer ticket validity until Dec 31, 2022 with a one-time fare difference and service fee waiver.

Izham said eligible customers can rebook their travels on or before June 30, 2022 for travel to be completed by Dec 31, 2022.

Malaysia Airlines had previously offered customers the flexibility to rebook their travels on or before June 30, 2021 for travel to be completed by Dec 31, 2021. — Bernama