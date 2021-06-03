MetMalaysia: Malaysia not expected to experience severe cross-border haze this year due to La Nina

A general view of Kuala Lumpur Tower is seen on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, October 22, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Malaysia is not expected to be hit by severe cross-border haze as in previous years due to the current humid weather conditions here as well as in neighbouring countries.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon said the situation was due to the La Nina phenomenon which has prevented the occurrence of open burning activities.

“However, we do not know what may happen within the next three months, because the dry season can still occur in neighbouring countries,” he said during a casual talk programme held virtually in conjunction with World Environment Day 2021.

The session was also attended by the Department of Environment (DOE) senior principal assistant director (air division) Wan Aminordin Wan Kamaruddin, and Assoc Prof Dr Haliza Abdul Rahman from the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5, while the National Environment Day (HASN) is celebrated in October. — Bernama