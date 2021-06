Healthcare workers in protective suits are seen conducting Covid-19 testing in Ampang May 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — New Covid-19 cases grew for a third consecutive day in Malaysia to hit 8,209 today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter that Selangor is still the state registering the most daily cases at 3,125, up from the 2,728 cases detected in the state yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur and Johor come in second and third respectively, with 801 and 752 cases each.

MORE TO COME