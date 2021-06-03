LRT crash report to be submitted to Cabinet on June 9, says transport minister

In the 8.33pm incident on May 24, a train without passengers collided with another train carrying 213 passengers in the tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — The investigation report into the May 24 Light Rail Transit (LRT) train crash will be submitted at the Cabinet meeting next Wednesday, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

In a statement today, he said the report would entail recommendations to improve public transport safety and to prevent such an incident.

“It is the government’s intention to continuously find ways and means to improve the safety of public transport for users as a paramount priority,” he said.

In the 8.33pm incident on May 24, a train without passengers collided with another train carrying 213 passengers in the tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations.

Wee said an investigation committee, headed by the Transport Ministry (MOT)’s secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak, was formed immediately after the incident and given 14 days from May 25 to complete the investigation and inform the Cabinet.

The investigation sought to determine the contributing factors that led to the unfortunate incident involving trains 40 and 81 and not for the purpose of apportioning blame or liability on any party, he said.

“The nine-person committee had immediately begun collecting all documents, data and other related information on the safety and technical operations and held several meetings to review and examine that information.

“During the course of the investigation, the committee examined the various aspects of operation by reviewing the standard operation procedure (SOP), operating manual, rule book and other related guiding documents.

“Data collected from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings, interviews with persons involved with the operations, and technical discussions with the technology suppliers have formed the bulk of the report,” he added.

Wee said a visit was also made to the Kelana Jaya LRT’s operation control centre on June 1 by the investigation committee members with a collision simulation session held by Prasarana Malaysia Bhd on the same day to give further insight into the incident. — Bernama