Home minister claims crackdown on migrants to help them get vaccinated, but those undocumented ineligible

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin visits the temporary Beranang Satellite Prison and Immigration Depot in Beranang, June 3, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KAJANG, June 3 — The government is rounding up migrants to vaccinate them for Covid-19 as they would refuse to do so otherwise, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today following backlash over the Immigration Department’s move amid the total lockdown.

Despite that, the minister also said that those who were detained will not receive the vaccination if they are undocumented, as their identity cannot be ascertained otherwise.

“I want to state here, that we cannot give vaccines to those who are undocumented. I want to ask all those in front of me.

“I think those in front of me have registered, right? To get the vaccine, right? How did you register? There was identification, am I right? There was identity. So for those who are undocumented, how are we to give them the vaccine?” Hamzah asked the press after visiting the Beranang Satellite Prison and Immigration Depot.

A general view of the temporary Beranang Satellite Prison and Immigration Depot, June 3, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Hamzah justified the move as one to also protect the interest of Malaysians.

“I want to protect our people. That’s why we do this operation, so that when we have detained them, we can give vaccine to these people. If we do not catch them, we cannot be certain that as to whether they would come out or not,” he added.

Hamzah said that the government operation is the best way, as those who have employers or sponsors here can help them, via a cooperation with the government.

“So we do a cooperation with their employers, go to their embassies, get the legit documents and then we give them the vaccine. This is what we want to do, he said.

Hamzah lamented that otherwise such group members would not reveal themselves, and questioned if their employers too would do the needful by bringing them out.

MORE TO COME