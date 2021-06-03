Covid-19: Seven positive cases detected, Melaka’s Seri Negeri closed for five days

MELAKA, June 3 ― The Melaka state government’s administrative centre at the Seri Negeri complex here has been ordered closed from May 31 until tomorrow following the detection of seven Covid-19 positive cases involving staff at the complex.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the order was to enable the State Health Department to investigate to detect the close contacts of the seven individuals.

“The source of the infection is not known yet and further investigation is going on,” he said in a statement today.

Rahmad said of the seven cases, six involved the Bentara Block (Finance) and the other, the Laksamana Block, with 178 people screened so far.

Meanwhile, he said 99 cases were detected in the Berendam Cluster involving a factory here which has been ordered closed for a week from yesterday to prevent further infection. ― Bernama