Covid-19: Four more localities in Sarawak under EMCO, according to SDMC

KUCHING, June 3 — Four more localities in Sarawak have been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the EMCO was being enforced at Jerry Lai Kampung Siga longhouse, Sri Aman from June 2 until June 15, and Kampung Jaie, Asajaya from today until June 16.

Apart from that, EMCO would be enforced at Kampung Empila, Samarahan from June 4 to June 17 and Sigah anak Lak Sg Baoh Burak longhouse in Dalat from June 5 to June 18.

“Meanwhile, the EMCO at Ajing Selepong Lop longhouse, Sri Aman and Aji Sungai Ban longhouse, Sri Aman has been extended until June 15,” the statement read.

Sarawak recorded 594 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the cumulative number to 49,214.

Also, six more fatalities were recorded today, bringing the death toll so far to 311.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak State Health Department today declared a new Covid-19 cluster, namely the Sungai Selangan cluster, in Sarikei.

According to JBPN, the cluster is a community cluster detected at a longhouse in Sungai Selangan in Sarikei through social movements among residents in the longhouse.

“A total of 286 individuals were screened where 101 cases were detected positive for Covid-19, including the index case, while 185 people were found to be negative,” according to the statement today. — Bernama