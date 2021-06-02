New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia climb to 7,703 on day two of MCO 3.0

A general view of the near-deserted Maju Expressway in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in Malaysia with the Health Ministry recording 7,703 new cases today, a jump of 589 more cases from yesterday’s 7,105.

This brings the total number of infected in the country to 587,165.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced in a tweet that Selangor has the highest number of daily cases for the 11th consecutive day, with 2,728 cases today.

Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak followed suit in second and third place, recording 701 and 588 new cases respectively.

MORE TO COME





