Health minister says over 1.1 million individuals in Malaysia fully vaccinated as at June 1

People wait to receive their AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Delivery Centre located at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre May 29, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A total of 1,104,873 individuals in Malaysia have completed the two-dose Covid-19 vaccination as of June 1, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham in a Twitter posting today said 2,002,345 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the the number of doses administered to 3,107,218 as of yesterday.

He said the five states with the highest number of two-dose vaccinations are Selangor with 143,797 doses followed by Sarawak (111,176), Perak (105,014), Kuala Lumpur (99,538) and Johor (97,798).

As of yesterday, 51.20 per cent or 12,414,513 individuals have registered for the vaccination with Selangor leading the sign-up for jabs at 3,299,145 people.

The first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, from February to April this year, involved 500,000 frontliners including healthcare personnel.

The second phase from April to August will cover 9.4 million people comprising senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities, while phase three from May this year to February next year will involve those aged 18 and above, both citizens and non-citizens, totalling some 13.7 million. — Bernama