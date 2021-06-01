Vehicles on roads drop by 70pc on first day of total lockdown, says home minister

A general view of traffic on the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, June 1 — Vehicle movement on roads dropped by around 70 per cent on the first day of the total lockdown that began today, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

He hoped the situation would continue as it would help the government in its efforts to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections in the country.

“From the report I received from the Bukit Aman Traffic director just now, traffic movement on roads went down by 90 per cent in some areas but overall, it is 70 to 80 per cent from usual,” he told reporters during a visit to the roadblock at Bukit Jelutong on the first day of the total lockdown, here, today.

“Alhamdulillah, this is good news, (and) we ask that it will continue to help us reduce Covid-19 cases in the country,” he said.

He, however, denied claims by certain parties that the roads were still crowded despite the total lockdown. Instead, Hamzah explained that the congestion at roadblocks was to ensure road users followed the rules.

“During the first or second day, there might be some leeway as long as those on the road inform us about their difficulties to obtain permits (approval),” he said.

Besides the Bukit Jelutong roadblock, Hamzah also visited the roadblocks at the Subang toll plaza and Federal Highway today. — Bernama