MCO 3.0: IRB, PTPTN close operations of several services until June 14

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) closed the operations of its one-stop counters (tax services) and government special assistance counters at its branch offices, satellite offices, revenue service centres and at its offices at the Urban Transformation Centres nationwide throughout the total lockdown from today until June 14.

In a statement today, IRB said it would also limit the operating hours of its branch stamp centres (PSCs), subject to the working days in each state and by appointment only.

The IRB also said only customers with low-risk status are allowed to conduct transactions at all its PSCs and payment counters, in its efforts to break the Covid-19 chain.

Its payment counters in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching would open from 8am to 12 noon for taxations matters, while other services would be conducted online, it said, adding its Hasil Care Line would operate with limited hours from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm while HASiL Live Chat would open from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, it said.

The IRB advised customers to check the list of IRB offices and branches that are temporarily closed first to avoid any inconveniences, adding that the list could be accessed via the link at phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/Notis_Penutupan_Cawangan_LHDNM_1.pdf.

Meanwhile, all counter services at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) offices nationwide would also be closed until June 14.

In a statement, PTPTN said online services on its official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my would continue for loan applications and repayments, the opening of new accounts or making additional deposits to National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts.

PTPTN said it would also extend the submission of documents for new loan applications to June 28, adding those who have been approved for the Ujrah exchange and loan restructuring may mail their relevant documents to its headquarters by June 30.

Customers can also use PTPTN’s live chat on its official portal to communicate with PTPTN officers, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, its complaint channel at eaduan.ptptn.gov.my or PTPTN’s official social media or contact its marketing executives nationwide via PTPTN’s official portal or call the careline at 03-2193 3000, from Monday to Friday, 9am until 5pm. — Bernama