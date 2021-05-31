MCO 3.0: Sabah govt ministries, departments and agencies to operate as normal, says state secretary

On Saturday (May 29) Chief Minister, Datuk Hajiji Noor, was reported as saying that the state government had decided to implement the total lockdown, as decided by the federal government, and today announced the SOPs in detail. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 31 — The Sabah government has directed all ministries, state departments and agencies, as well as statutory bodies and local authorities, to operate as usual during the 14-day movement control order (MCO) period, starting tomorrow.

Sabah state secretary, Datuk Safar Untong, said that during the period all operations involving the state government must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

He said that during this period, the Sabah government expanded the use of online applications to minimise the presence of customers at government counters and offices.

“In this regard, 60 per cent of civil servants from each state government organisation will work in their respective offices, while the other 40 per cent will work from home according to the rotation schedule provided.

“The work scheduling of state civil servants to fulfil the directive must take into account essential services, welfare, safety and the rotation. The department heads are empowered to determine the rotation of staff,” he said in a statement tonight.

Safar said that during this period, the state government would not allow any face-to-face courses, seminars or training to be held.

On Saturday (May 29) Chief Minister, Datuk Hajiji Noor, was reported as saying that the state government had decided to implement the total lockdown, as decided by the federal government, and today announced the SOPs in detail. — Bernama