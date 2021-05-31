MCO 3.0: Digital media journalists in Sabah told they can only work from 7am to 7pm

According to Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun, the state government is limiting working hours for journalists in both print and online news organisations. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 31 — While many industries and economic sectors will have their hours of operation shortened during the full lockdown which starts tomorrow, it is highly unusual to tell journalists to do the same.

After all, news happens whenever and wherever.

Yet, some members of the media here were told today they can only work between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

According to Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun, the state government is limiting working hours for journalists in both print and online news organisations.

Broadcast media, however, will be allowed to work till 3am to process their news and printing operations will be allowed to operate as usual.

“However, online media may only work on news coverage between the hours of 7am to 7pm,” he said.

This was met with disbelief by affected journalists who asked for clarification.

Hopefully, this will be forthcoming.