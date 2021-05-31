Khairy promises improvements to mega PPV SOPs after overcrowding concerns

People queue outside the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur as they wait to receive the AstraZeneca Covid jab May 16, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (CITF) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has promised to enhance the standard operating procedures (SOP) at mega vaccination centres (PPV) after concerns were raised.

He said mega PPVs as well as smaller PPVs generally strictly adhere to existing SOPs, but the recent crowding seen at the former has proven worrying.

“There have been a couple of days where mega PPVs have seen overcrowding, and I have instructed the mega PPVs to enhance their SOPs and crowd control measures to ensure there are no more instances of overcrowding,” Khairy said during a CITF press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He added that mega PPVs are one part of the overall strategy for CITF, as it is also endeavouring to increase the number of GP clinics able to perform vaccinations.

“This is to ensure our focus is not just on the big PPVs but also at smaller GPs which can take in various appointments throughout the day.

“I accept and understand the concerns raised by Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, but we need to ensure we still have mega PPVs, as their output (of vaccinated persons) still remains the highest,” Khairy said, adding that 8,000 to 10,000 people can be vaccinated daily at mega PPVs.

Yesterday, he announced that additional mega PPVs will be set up in the Klang Valley from June 7 onwards, to increase the capability of vaccinating the rakyat.

Three mega PPVs will be established in Selangor, and two more in Kuala Lumpur.

On the same day, Rafidah, the former international trade and industry 1987 to 2008, urged the government to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to the rakyat instead of allowing them to flood mega PPVs.

She said doing so would also prevent the possibility of clusters related to vaccination centres from emerging, due to the overcrowded nature of such locations and the hours required to wait in line to be vaccinated.