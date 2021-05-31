Covid-19: 200,000 people in Kelantan to be vaccinated next month, says exco

Dr Izani Husin said this could be achieved as Kelantan would be receiving 120,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, May 31 — The Kelantan government targets to vaccinate 200,000 residents against Covid-19 in June, says its Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin.

He said this could be achieved as the state would be receiving 120,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, with the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry having announced this earlier.

“Hence, with the addition of the Pfizer vaccine, we will have 200,000 doses for the vaccination programme in the state.”

Dr Izani said this to reporters after a State Security Working Committee meeting that was chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Kota Darulnaim, here, today.

He noted that 60,000 people in the state had received two doses of vaccine while 110,000 had been given the first dose.

According to the website at https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/, 419,425 people in Kelantan have until today, registered for vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. — Bernama