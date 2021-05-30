Woman nabbed in Kuching for allegedly setting MPV on fire

Early investigations revealed that the motive of the suspect was due to jealousy, Ahsmon said. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, May 30 — Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly setting a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) on fire at Jalan Song Thian Cheok here at around 2am this morning.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was picked up in the vicinity of the fire.

“Early investigations revealed that the motive of the suspect was due to jealousy,” he said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.

Meanwhile, at the scene to extinguish the fire were firemen from the Padungan fire station led by the operations commander Abdul Aziz Swandi.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak spokesperson said the fire was fully extinguished at 2.16am and the vehicle was 95 per cent destroyed.

It was also revealed that the vehicle belongs to a Chinese national. No injuries were reported from the incident. — Borneo Post



