Pahang police arrest two men at roadblock over fake travel permit

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Sungai Besi February 16, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, May 30 — The police arrested two men at the roadblock after the Bentong toll plaza on the east-bound highway for having a fake police permit allowing inter-state travel to Kelantan, yesterday.

The men, aged 25 and 34, were detained at 6.30pm after the policemen on duty at the roadblock became suspicious upon seeing the permit, said Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham (rpt) Zaiham Mohd Kahar today.

“The policemen doubted the authenticity of the stamp and signature of the police chief who allegedly approved the permit and contacted the station. A check revealed there was no such serial number and the station had not received any application from the men,” he said in a statement.

Zaiham said the men were being investigated under Section 22(D) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) which provided for a fine of RM4,000 for individuals and RM20,000 for companies, upon conviction.

He also said that up to yesterday, seven people had been stopped at the roadblock over falsification of inter-state travel permits.

“Stricter checks will continue to be enforced at the state’s border with Selangor and Negri Sembilan to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 in Pahang is kept under control,” he said. — Bernama