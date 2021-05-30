Kelantan Islamic council warns preachers, imams against contradicting govt’s policies on Covid-19

A man reads the al-Quran during the fasting month of Ramadan at Masjid Jamek Idris Iskandar Shah 1 in Ipoh April 19, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BHARU, May 30 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) will take action against any preacher or imam whose lectures contradict the government's policies on the use of vaccines in curbing Covid-19 infection.

Its deputy president Zulkifle Ab Rahman said Maik views the matter seriously and would monitor the situation in the state with the cooperation of district heads.

"These credential preachers have a huge influence on the community but if they are the reason behind the refusal of the vaccines, we fear the situation will worsen," he told reporters after presenting essential supplies for frontliners at Maik office lobby, Lundang, here today.

At the ceremony, Zulkifle handed over the necessities such as face masks and hand sanistiser worth almost RM10,000 to Pasir Mas district officer Hazmi Abdul Hamid for frontline workers at the district vaccination centre (PPV). — Bernama