EMCO in five areas in Sabah from June 1, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Five areas in Sabah will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from June 1 until June 14 following the surge in Covid-19 cases in the localities.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his statement today said the areas were Taman Pelangi in Semporna, Kampung Assam in Lahad Datu, Kampung Tanjung Kapor in Kudat and two villages in Kota Belud, namely Kampung Payas-Payas and Kampung Rampayan Laut.

“The implementation of the EMCO seeks to restrict movement and prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection outside the localities,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO enforced in 16 localities in Sungai Ruan and seven localities in Sempalit in Raub, Pahang would end tomorrow (May 31) ahead of schedule (June 4), while the EMCO in two localities in Jitra, Kedah namely Bandar Darulaman and Lubuk Kawah, slated to end tomorrow would be extended starting June 1 to June 14.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 749 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP), and out of that number, 729 individuals were compounded while 18 were remanded and two individuals granted bail.

Ismail Sabri said the highest offences recorded were not wearing face masks (180 cases), not adhering to physical distancing (138), failure to record customer details or check-in (120), exceeding the number of passengers allowed (55) and other offences (256). — Bernama