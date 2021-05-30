Covid-19: Two new clusters detected in Sarawak, 80 clusters still active, says SDMC

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 30 — The Sarawak Health Department today declared two new Covid-19 clusters, namely the Gerigat Cluster in Kabong and the Sungai Parik Cluster in Sri Aman, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 80.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the Gerigat Cluster is a community cluster detected in a village in Gerigat, Kabong with transmission spread through social movements and visiting during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“A total of 358 individuals were screened where 20 cases were detected positive for Covid-19 including the index case while 12 people were found to be negative and 326 cases are awaiting results,” according to the statement today.

The Sungai Parik cluster is a community cluster which was detected involving four localities in the Sungai Parik area in Lingga and Tanjung Bijat, Sri Aman.

It said, 130 individuals have been screened with 24 cases detected positive for Covid-19 including the index case, seven were found to be negative and 99 are still waiting results.

JPBN has implemented the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days from yesterday in seven localities following an increase of Covid-19 cases in the area.

The EMCO involves five Long Houses (Rh.) in Lingga, Sri Aman, namely Rh. Gerunsin Kampung Banting Ili; Rh. Somil Kampung Nansang Ulu Banting; Rh. Kedang Kampung Telok Mulong Banting; Rh. Tanchin Kampung Nansang Ili Bantin and Rh. Johned Jungkong Balau Bakong.

In addition, Rh. Ujan, Nanga Spaya Engkari, Lubok Antu and Rh. Lau, Rantau Pitak Entabai, Julau are also subject to EMCO.

Sarawak recorded 513 new Covid-19 cases today with 226 of them detected in Kuching and Miri districts while four deaths recorded. — Bernama