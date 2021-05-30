Covid-19: Over 300 individuals in quarantine centres in Labuan, says Health Dept director

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LABUAN, May 30 — A total of 331 individuals found positive for Covid-19 after coming into close contact with infected cases have been admitted to three quarantine centres here as of today.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said they are from various parts on the island who had undergone RTK-Antigen and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) screening in the past few days at the Membedai Health Clinic and were found to be positive for the virus.

He said 163 people are undergoing quarantine at the low-risk quarantine centre (PKRC) at Dewan Serbaguna Perbadanan Labuan with women and some children making up about half of them.

Currently, there are 42 people at the Bahagian Teknologi Pendidikan Negeri (BTPN) hostel quarantine centre, he said.

Dr Ismuni also said that 126 patients have been admitted at the high-risk quarantine centre at the Labuan Nucleus Hospital with seven of them requiring ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Dr Ismuni said the capacity of the Dewan Serbaguna Perbadanan Labuan quarantine centre would be maximised due to the daily increasing positive cases.

“We have received assistance of 200 beds, 400 mattress and 400 pillows from the Labuan Financial Services Authority to cater for the increasing people undergoing quarantine at the centre.

“As of now, the beds in the centre have been increased to over 300 and we are trying our best to provide a comfortable temporary isolation centre for the people, we understand the unpleasant situation being felt and food that are not up to the appetite of those in the centre...there is nothing much we can do,” he told Bernama.

Labuan recorded 253 new cases yesterday (May 29), its highest daily cases so far, besides a new cluster emerging in Simpang Sungai (in a densely-populated village) and one death. — Bernama