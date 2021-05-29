Maqis disposes of 330 imported birds detected positive for Avian Influenza virus

Several of the bird samples were tested at the Veterinary Public Health Labouratory during the quarantine period and the results found that the birds worth RM23,190 were infected with the Avian Influenza virus. — AFP pic

SEPANG, May 29 — The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) has disposed of about 330 birds of various species as they were detected positive for the Avian Influenza (bird flu) virus.

MAQIS in a statement today said the birds imported from Mali were of the Green Turaco (Tauraco Persa), Violet Turaco (Musophaga Violacea), Senegal Parrot (Piocephalus Senegalus), Rose Ring Parakeet (Psittacula Krameri) and Singing Finch (Serinus Mkzambicus) species.

Several of the bird samples were tested at the Veterinary Public Health Labouratory during the quarantine period and the results found that the birds worth RM23,190 were infected with the Avian Influenza virus.

According to Maqis, the import procedure of birds requires them to be quarantined at the Animal Quarantine Station before they are allowed to be brought into the country, while the screening was to prevent or contain viral outbreaks, which if unchecked could affect the country’s poultry industry.

“The seized birds were disposed of in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures set at 9am on Thursday (May 27),” Maqis said.

The import of plants, animals and carcasses with diseases is an offence under Section 14 (a) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000.00 or imprisonment not exceeding six years or both, if convicted. — Bernama